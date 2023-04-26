Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise spotted boarding a flight in Los Angeles

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise are getting ready to travel. The pair were photographed in Los Angeles, boarding a plane to an undisclosed location.

The photos show the two wearing comfortable clothes for their trip. Holmes wore black sweatpants, a cozy-looking brown sweater, and a hat. Suri wore her hair in two braids and had on a grey sweater and some cream colored sweatpants. She was carrying a pink carry on and a small purse.

Holmes and Suri have a close relationship, with the two living together in New York. While Holmes rarely discusses her daughter, they’re often spotted hanging out in the city and having fun together. In a personal interview released over the past month, Holmes talked about her daughter’s public childhood and her desire to protect her.

“What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her. I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person,” said Holmes to Glamour magazine.

Holmes also talked about her daughter’s artistic talent and her desire for the two to continue to collaborate in films in the future. “I hope she always does something on my films. I always ask her,” she said. Suri previously performed a cover of “Blue Moon” for Holmes’ film “Alone Together.”