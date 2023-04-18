It’s been rumored for years that the Top Gun star is no longer involved in Suri’s life because of his ties with Scientology. The Daily Mail reported in March he has been out of the picture since 2013, a year after his divorce from Katie. “Suri does not know her father anymore and she has not spent time with him in a decade,” said the insider. “She does not go to see his movies and he has no part in her life.” He does however provide economic support. TMZ previously reported that since the divorce, he would pay $400,000 a month in child support until Suri turned 18 years old.