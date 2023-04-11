Jennifer Lopez celebrates Easter after saying goodbye to Ben Affleck at the Hamptons

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have celebrated Easter apart this year. They spent time together at the Hamptons in New York, where she owns a beautiful mansion, but parted ways before the holiday. They were photographed giving each other an affectionate hug outside the private Hamptons Airport, and it seemed like Affleck was sad to say goodbye.



Affleck boarded with his carry-on and was photographed leaving with his son Samuel, 11, who he shares with Jennifer Garner. Once they said goodbye, JLo sat alone by the bay near her Hampton’s home for 2 hours taking selfies and drinking coffee.

On Friday, January 7, the 53-year-old shared one of those selfies, holding the same coffee mug and wearing the same fur coat as the paparazzi photos. “#Thisismenow” she captioned the post, referencing the name of her upcoming ninth studio album.

“I’m your hummingbird… I be sending you signs

Hummingbird

Tryin’ to tell you it’s fine…” she added, encouraging fans to share their own #thisismenow photo.



Affleck, 50, was likely going back to Los Angeles to spend the Hollywood with his children. The actor shares Samuel, Violet, and Seraphina with Garner.

As for JLo, it looks like she celebrated the holiday at her home in New York. The Instagram account of her new alcohol brand, Delola, shared a gallery of photos Tuesday of her beautiful Easter meal. “Jennifer’s Easter celebration!!!” They captioned the post.





The “Jenny from the Block” singer does not drink, but she happily posed with one of the glasses.

Fans noticed she was true to her Puerto Rican roots when it came to the food. “So, I see chuletas, arroz con gandules, tostones, y habichuelas. Bien Bori Jenny bien Bori,” wrote one user.

They did not tag the location, but from what you can see of the property it resembles her Hamptons home. She purchased the $9.995 mansion in Water Mill, in 2013, per New York Post. The eight-bedroom 8,600 square foot home sits on over three acres, is close to Mecox Bay, and came with a sauna, steam room, theater, a backyard heated pool, and play set. It was built in 2004, per Insider.