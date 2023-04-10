Jennifer Lopez looks tough in first poster of ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez looks ready for action in her upcoming movie. Lopez shared a look of her character in “The Mother” on her social media, sharing her excitement over her new Netflix project.

Lopez shared two variants of the film’s poster, both showing her front and center. In the first image, Lopez appears to be someplace cold and snowy, dressed appropriately for the weather in a thick fur coat. She has a gun strapped to her shoulder and looks straight at the camera. The second photo is a close-up. “Happy Monday!!! Here are the new posters for my upcoming film THE MOTHER. Only on Netflix May 12,” she captioned the post.

Lopez also revealed that the film’s trailer would be released tomorrow, giving people over a month to get excited for the film and to add it to their calendars. Lopez’s photographs were captured by Annie Leibovitz, who has worked with publications like Rolling Stone and Vanity Fair. “The Mother” continues Lopez’s string of action films, starring her as an assassin coming out of retirement to protect her daughter, which she’d never met. It costars Joseph Fiennes,Gael Garcia Bernal, and Paul Raci.

In an appearance on the Smartless podcast, Ben Affleck spoke about Lopez and her skills, which sometimes eclipse his own. “Here’s this incredible actress and this incredible performer. And then we’re sitting in the car, you know, and I’m humming along, like I will, you know, to the radio. And then a professional singer goes ahead and sings along and you kind of feel like, ‘Well that’s embarrassing,‘” he said.