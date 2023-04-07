Jennifer Lopez poses topless in white thong and shares her best wellness tips

Jennifer Lopez is not playing when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The Hollywood star is urging her fans and followers to take some time for themselves, sharing some simple and effective wellness tips, and looking radiant while posing topless in a new photo shoot.

“It’s National Stress Awareness Month and we want to remind you how important it is to take time for self-care. Dedicated time for you each + every day helps with your mental health and overall well-being,” JLo’s beauty brand wrote on social media.

The performer gave her best pose wearing a white thong and rocking a soft makeup look. “Self care is very important. Thank you for the reminder,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Wondering if we can ever look so darn good.”

Jennifer listed the most important parts of her daily routine, which include “Daily skincare routine. Exercising. Spending time with loved ones. Feeding the body fuel. Being creative.” She also asked her fans about the ways they take of themselves. “I read and journal. Working on changing my eating habits and exercising,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Sleep, painting, dancing, meditation, friends.”

The singer recently shared her best Spring look, channeling her Lola alter ego following the launch of her new cocktail brand ‘Delola.’ Jennifer was having a lot of fun in what appeared to be behind the scenes footage of a new photo shoot for the brand.