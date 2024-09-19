Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband shares advice following Ben Affleck divorce; 'Stay single for a while'

Jennifer Lopez has been linked to various notorious men in her life. The first was Ojani Noa, a personal trainer who met Lopez in the '90s, right around the start of her career.

© Steve Granitz Ojani Noa and Jennifer Lopez

In a new interview, Noa shared some words of advice for Lopez following her divorce from Ben Affleck. "Stay single for a while, take 12 months off," he said to The Daily Mail. "If she meets someone new, maybe keep it private and not get ­married again. She has an amazing career and she’s a hard-working, beautiful woman, but when you’re with someone, you have to spend quality time with them and not think about being on camera."

"I would just say to Jen: you need to be yourself so you can find yourself."

Noa and Lopez married in 1997, divorcing 11 months later. The two met at a restaurant where he worked, with Lopez taking an interest in him and visiting the location the following day. "I talked to Jennifer a bit more," he said. "She didn’t really speak ­Spanish and my English wasn’t that good at the time, but we would talk and laugh together."

He shared that she invited him to a wrap party for the film "Blood and Wine," which starred Michael Caine and Jack Nicholson. The two then went to a nightclub, where they had fun, danced, and kissed. as if "they'd known each other forever."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ongoing divorce

© Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2 Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck earlier this year, on the second anniversary of their wedding. Despite this, the two remain friendly, most recently meeting at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their kids earlier this month.

“Once they were together, he could not keep his hands off,” said a source to Page Six. “It was Ben Affleck’s idea to meet there,” the insider said. “He wanted to show that they are friendly exes.”