Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck back together amid divorce: 'Holding hands and kissing'

It seems Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are still going strong despite news of their divorce. The pair reunited following marriage struggles, and reports indicate that they were more than amicable during their latest family outing in Los Angeles.

The two Hollywood stars were photographed arriving together at the Beverly Hills Hotel with their children. The celebrity couple have been making headlines for their relationship, with rumors about their split being confirmed after Jennifer filed for divorce in California.

© Grosby Group Jennifer was recently promoting her new film 'Unstoppable' during the Toronto Film Festival.

A source also revealed to Page Six that they were very affectionate while enjoying the day in LA. “Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing," an insider said to the publication, "The kids are with them, but at a separate table," they added.

JLo and Ben were seen having a casual conversation while arriving at the hotel, accompanied by the singer's 16-year-old twins Emme and Max, as well as the actor's kids, 15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel.

© Grosby Group Ben Affleck has been spending quality time with his kids Fin and Samuel

The pair wore casual outfits and seemed to be in good spirits despite reports of their recent romantic struggles. Their latest encounter comes days after JLo was seen having a conversation with Ben's best friend and longtime collaborator Matt Damon, at the Toronto International Film Festival.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez with her twins Max and Emme.

The couple has yet to comment about their marriage, but JLo did post cryptic quotes that seemed to be about their relationship. "Everything is unfolding in divine order," the post read. "She is in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace," Jennifer shared on Instagram.

Despite their apparent divorce, the two stars could be getting back together after Jennifer cited "irreconciliable differences" as the motive for their divorce.