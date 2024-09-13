Ivanka Trump joins Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie in summer-to-fall fashion trend

Summer is coming to an end, and cooler temperatures are beginning to arrive, making some of our favorite celebrities change their wardrobe and adjust to new ensembles and a new color palette.

When it comes to fall fashion trends, nothing says it better than earth tones, which is what Ivanka Trump, Angelina Jolie, and Ivanka Trump have embraced during their latest outings.

Check out their chic ensembles if you need some inspiration for this upcoming season!

© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Angelina Jolie is known for her incredible talent and sophisticated elegance. The Hollywood star attended the Venice Film Festival and showcased multiple fashion moments, including a stunning draped dress. She wore an all-brown look paired with matching pointed-toe heels and minimal jewelry.

© Grosby Group Jennifer Lopez looked effortlessly cool in neutral earth tones. The actress and singer was photographed posing for photos and talking to her fans during her visit to the Toronto International Film Festival. The star was spotted outside her hotel wearing a green V-neck sweater paired with a pleated skirt featuring a high slit. JLo completed the look with statement jewelry, including gold bracelets and earrings.