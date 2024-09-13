Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ivanka Trump joins Jennifer Lopez and Angelina Jolie in summer-to-fall fashion trend
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are seen arriving to the beachside eatery on May 2, 2024 in Miami Beach, Florida.© MEGA

Ivanka looked stunning in a mini shirt dress and a soft glam makeup look.

Daniel Neira
SEPTEMBER 13, 2024 4:56 PM EDT

Summer is coming to an end, and cooler temperatures are beginning to arrive, making some of our favorite celebrities change their wardrobe and adjust to new ensembles and a new color palette. 

When it comes to fall fashion trends, nothing says it better than earth tones, which is what Ivanka Trump, Angelina Jolie, and Ivanka Trump have embraced during their latest outings.

Check out their chic ensembles if you need some inspiration for this upcoming season!

Angelina Jolie arrives the Hotel Excelsior during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 29, 2024 in Venice, Italy.© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Angelina Jolie is known for her incredible talent and sophisticated elegance. The Hollywood star attended the Venice Film Festival and showcased multiple fashion moments, including a stunning draped dress.

She wore an all-brown look paired with matching pointed-toe heels and minimal jewelry. 

Jennifer Lopez was spotted promoting her new film Unstoppable during the Toronto Film Festival. The 55-year-old wore all green while being mobbed by fans and flashed a smile as she posed for pictures before heading into her premiere. Lopez was later seen exiting The Four Seasons Hotel late at night.© Grosby Group

Jennifer Lopez looked effortlessly cool in neutral earth tones. The actress and singer was photographed posing for photos and talking to her fans during her visit to the Toronto International Film Festival.

The star was spotted outside her hotel wearing a green V-neck sweater paired with a pleated skirt featuring a high slit. JLo completed the look with statement jewelry, including gold bracelets and earrings. 

Ivanka Trump wearing a green dress © Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Ivanka Trump wore a simple yet sophisticated ensemble featuring a green mini shirt dress and a black leather belt. She also paired the look with a silver clutch and a stunning diamond ring.

The former first daughter styled her hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look including a pink lip. 

