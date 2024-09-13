Kaia Gerber wears Cindy Crawford's 90s dress on the red carpet: Who wore it best?

Kaia Gerber is paying tribute to her mom. The actress stole the show at the Toronto International Film Festival last night after stepping out on the red carpet wearing one of Cindy Crawford's most iconic looks.

The supermodel wore a white Hervé Leger body-con dress at the 1993 Oscars, and Kaia decided to recreate her mom's stunning fashion moment at the premiere of her new movie 'Shell.''

© Jeremy Chan

Kaia's stylist Molly Dickinson revealed to Vogue that the dress was a recreation of Cindy's Academy Awards look made by Hervé Leger. “Kaia had sent me a mood board for TIFF and this was one of her references,” Dickson explained to the publication. “I thought it would be amazing to pay tribute to Cindy’s iconic moment.”

© KMazur

The actress put the perfect final touches to her ensemble, wearing one of her mom's vintage Omega watches from her collection, and pairing the look with a diamond necklace, matching drop earrings, and similar white pointed-toe heels, inspired by Cindy at the Oscars.

© Jeremy Chan

The mother-daughter duo recently talked about their relationship during an interview with People. "I do feel like we've established a really strong bond and friendship outside of just a mother-daughter dynamic, which has been so fun for me over the last few years," Kaia revealed.

© Vinnie Zuffante

"We went to Burning Man together," Cindy said to the publication, adding, "We just did a retreat together... We both love reading." "She is a cool mom and she still embarrasses me constantly," Kaia said. "But it's good! It brings me back down to earth... I probably embarrass her constantly as well."