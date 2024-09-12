Madonna attended the LUAR New York Fashion Week show in a maximalist style

With over 40 years in the music industry, Madonna has solidified her position as the Queen of Pop. She has also made a significant impact as a fashion icon, showcasing her chameleon-like style since the 1980s. Known for her creative capacity and bold personality, Madonna, now 66, continues to dictate trends rather than follow them.

Unfettered by conventional fashion norms, Madonna effortlessly transitions from casual to elegant outfits, always adding her unique touch. This was evident during her recent appearance at New York Fashion Week, where she attended the Luar fashion show. The Dominican fashion designer is renowned for its original statement accessories.

© Bryan Bedder Madonna, Ice Spice, and Bad Gyal attend American ExpressÂ® Gold Presents LUAR NYFW SS25 on September 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for American ExpressÂ® Gold x LUAR)

Madonna's look for the front row of Luar at NYFW

The Michigan-born blonde attended the runway for Raúl López, the creative mind behind Luar, in a stunning ensemble featuring a blend of textures, resulting in an eclectic, refined look.The outfit's focal point was a structured wool coat dress in camel color, a versatile piece as the fall season approaches.

© Gilbert Flores Madonna at Luar RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week held at Rockefeller Plaza on September 10, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

This double-breasted, short-sleeved dress with exaggerated shoulder pads exuded a coolness reminiscent of the "Like a Virgin" singer. Madonna left the lower half of the dress unbuttoned, showcasing her legs in fishnet stockings and striking thigh-high boots. These boots played a pivotal role in complementing another standout accessory of the outfit—long, glossy black leather gloves—adding a touch of sophistication to the pop star's appearance.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Madonna, shoe, gloves and handbag detail, is seen leaving Luar Fashion show during New York Fashion Week at Rockefeller Plaza on September 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The singer rocked multiple necklaces, showcasing her affinity for the layered jewelry trend. She also wore cross-shaped earrings, which made a striking statement against her long, straight blonde hair. Her accessories also included double-frame glasses and a classic brand bag.

© Gilbert Carrasquillo Madonna is seen leaving the Luar Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week at Rockefeller Plaza on September 10, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Madonna's son at NYFW

Madonna's son, David Banda, has officially made a New York Fashion Week debut. The 18-year-old musician and now model walked the Off-White's spring 2025 show on Sunday, September 8. After his older sister Lourdes Leon, David is the second of the singer's children to walk the NYFW's coveted runway. Banda modeled in a plaid collared vest, black pleated trousers, statement earrings, gloves, and flip-flops.

© Getty Images Model on the runway at Off-White RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 8, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images)

Following Banda's successful modeling debut, Madonna excitedly posted on social media to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the show's lively afterparty.

During a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer mentioned that David shares her passion for fashion. "He can put on any outfit and look swag, as you know what," Madonna said. It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them." The star said, "He can even wear a dress."

Madonna proudly mentioned that her son is now pursuing a career in music and expressed confidence that he has the talent and potential to be a guest on Jimmy Fallon's show. She expressed her belief that he will one day be featured as a musician on the program, highlighting her optimism about his future in the music industry. "He makes music now, too. He's gonna end up being one of your guests," she said.