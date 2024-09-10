Madonna's son, David Banda, made his NYFW debut alongside Beyoncé's nephew

Madonna's second eldest son, David Banda, has officially made a New York Fashion Week debut. The 18-year-old musician and now model walked the Off-White's spring 2025 show on Sunday, September 8. After his older sister Lourdes Leon, David is the second of the singer's children to walk the NYFW's coveted runway.

Banda modeled in front of Camila Cabello, Issa Rae, and Suni Lee, wearing a plaid collared vest, black pleated trousers, statement earrings, gloves, and flip-flops.

© Getty Images Model on the runway at Off-White RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 8, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Images)

Beyoncé's nephew, Daniel "Julez" J. Smith Jr., was another celebrity relative who walked the show.

© Getty Images Backstage at Off-White RTW Spring 2025 as part of New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 8, 2024 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)

A proud mother

After Banda's modeling debut, Madonna took to social media to share the show's afterparty.

In 2022, the singer told Jimmy Fallon that David, like her, has an affinity for fashion. "He can put on any outfit and look swag, as you know what," Madonna said. It's really irritating. He wears my clothes and looks better in them." The star said, "He can even wear a dress."

© Getty Images David Banda and Madonna attend the WBA World Lightweight Championship title bout between Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on May 28, 2022, in New York City. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

Madonna assured that now that her son is a musician, he has what it takes to be interviewed by Fallon. "He makes music now, too. He's gonna end up being one of your guests," she said.

The Off-White Spring 2025 collection

According to creative director Ib Kamara, the collection honors New York City. "I think America is a foundation of Off-White; I think it's good to come home, show love to the city and the city to show love back. To celebrate the city and be part of an evolving community of a global traveler and global people, which is very New York," Kamara said, per WWD.

Karama explained in a statement, "This collection was triggered by a trip to Ghana, the place where Virgil [Abloh] came from and the roots he cherished and constantly referred to in his work. I was born in Sierra Leone, and eventually grew up in London, but our experiences were similar. I have vivid memories of what America, and New York in particular, represented in the collective imagination of Africans: a dreamland of utopias made real, a place of opportunities."

© Getty Images Ibrahim Kamara walks the runway during "DUTY FREE", the S/S 2025 Off-White fashion show during New York Fashion Week on September 08, 2024, at Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

The creative also told the New York Times, "[It's] this beacon of imaginative hope. In the '90s, when I grew up, everybody was playing the lottery. Come to the U.S. because you have a better life. You have freedom, you have education. Now we are returning that sense of life, joy, community. I think it's important for Off-White to have a New York moment and fill the city with optimism. I'm really invested in the city. I don't just see this as a one-time thing."

Other notable figures on the show included Mary J. Blige, Flavor Flav, Victoria Monét, Coco Jones, Ayra Starr, and June Ambrose.