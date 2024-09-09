Dream Kardashian follows in aunt Kendall Jenner's footsteps by making her runway debut during NYFW

Kendall Jenner should be proud as her niece, Dream Kardashian, the 7-year-old daughter of Rob Kardashian and Angela Renée White, better known as Blac Chyna, debuted as a runway model while walking the Zeus & Lexi Kids show during 2024 New York Fashion Week.

Dream looked stunning as she walked down the runway, showcasing a stylish gray and black bomber jacket paired with trendy blue flare jeans. A pair of fresh white sneakers perfectly accentuated her outfit. In the front row, her proud mom cheered her on, beaming with excitement at her daughter's success.

© Johnny Nunez / Getty Images Dream Kardashian walks the runway for Zeus And Lexi Kids September 2024 New York Fashion Week on September 07, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Dream's modeling debut comes days after her dad announced on social media that the youngest Kardashian had launched an Instagram page. Although Rob and Chyna are no longer in a relationship, Dream's bio reads that the account is "run by parents."

Kris Jenner's granddaughter shared a reel with the caption, "Welcome to my page. 💕." The video shows Dream rocking a black hoodie. "Hi, my name is Dream. Welcome to my new page," she said in the clip.

Rob, who has been away from the spotlight for years, commented on the clip with a sweet message. "😭😭😭 I love you 💙💙💕," the proud dad of one wrote.

© Mark Gunter / Getty Images Dream Kardashian arrives backstage during the New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 07, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Mark Gunter/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Dream Kardashian's 'second' mom

While Dream seems to have a great relationship with all her aunties, Khloé Kardashian has been heavily involved with her life to the point that she considers herself her third parent. While conversing during an episode of The Kardashians, the mom of two told Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick she is more than an aunt. “For everything you have going on, do this,” he told Khloé, who was planning a birthday party for Dream.

“Oh my gosh, I love her,” she tells Scott.

“I just can’t believe you’ve become somewhat of co-parents... you’re like more than an aunt,” he added before Kardashian described herself as a “third parent” to Dream.

© The Grosby Group Koko took Tatum, True, and Dream Kardashian to Saint West's basketball game in May

Alongside her cousin True Thompson, who is probably like a sister to her, and Kardashian's youngest, Tatum, Dream is a regular face on Khloé's Instagram feed. The snaps often feature Dream and her cousin enjoying sleepovers, vacations, and slime parties. An insider told People in March, “True and Dream are best friends and love being together and that’s the main reason why Khloé‘s with them so much.”

“Aunt Khloé loves to be good to Dream and is always happy to take her. They’re very close.”