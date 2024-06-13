M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball©GettyImages
Celebrity Fashion

Lourdes Leon channels mom Madonna’s iconic style paring leopard print with crosses

Lola’s outfit and makeup blended bold and classic elements that turned heads

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Lourdes “Lola” Leon, the daughter of pop legend Madonna, made a striking appearance at the M.A.C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball in New York City’s Financial District. Lola’s outfit and makeup blended bold and classic elements that turned heads at the star-studded event, emulating her mother’s legendary fashion sense.

Lola sported a vibrant red lip, contoured with a blood-red liner, accentuating her bold style. Her eyes were highlighted with wispy black lashes. This dramatic makeup look paid homage to her mother’s penchant for striking, fearless beauty choices.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 12, 2024©GettyImages

Her outfit was equally eye-catching. Lola wore a silky leopard-print minidress with thin straps, featuring a cupped bra with scalloped detailing and a corseted bodice that accentuated her figure.

Lola donned black heels adorned with fuzzy puff balls to complement her bold ensemble, adding a playful yet sophisticated touch. She carried a black leather handbag with golden hardware, balancing elegance and modern flair.

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball©GettyImages

In a nod to Madonna’s iconic look, Lola accessorized with a chain necklace featuring dangly charms inspired by the Catholic Church, including crosses, the Virgin Mary, and angel wings.

M·A·C Viva Glam Billion Dollar Ball©GettyImages

The necklace also had tiny white pearls, adding a classic element to her otherwise edgy look. Gold rings and a black manicure completed her accessories, perfectly matching her shiny black hair styled in dramatic waves.

With her fearless approach to fashion and beauty, Lola Leon continues to carry the torch of her mother’s legendary style, proving that boldness and elegance are timeless qualities that transcend generations.

