Inside Madonna's 66th birthday celebration with all her kids in Italy [PHOTOS]

Madonna shared a rare photo with all her kids, including 27-year-old Lourdes, 24-year-old Rocco Ritchie, 18-year-old David Banda, 18-year-old Mercy James, and 11-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

The singer wore a white laced dress for her birthday paired with a black bustier underneath. She also wore a gold belt and matching statement jewelry. Meanwhile, Lourdes wore a black dress and a matching headscarf.

© Madonna/Instagram

Madonna's kids looked elegant for the celebration, with David wearing a striped shirt, Rocco sporting a white t-shirt, and Mercy wearing a red minidress.

© Madonna/Instagram

The twins showed off their different styles, wearing a black corseted dress and a white maxi dress with a cherry pattern. "La Dolce Vita," she wrote on social media, adding more photos of her trip to Italy. The singer shared photos with her closest friends, who were also present for her special day.

© Madonna/Instagram

Fans of the singer wished her a happy birthday and praised her following her successful worldwide tour. "Is Mercy’s dress Dolce & Gabbana?? That pattern is so D&G. Love her whole family!!" one person commented, while someone else wrote, "You are a Living opera of art," adding "Immortal legend."

© Instagram

Madonna kicked off her birthday with a throwback photo before sharing about her family trip to Italy. "Thank you —@guyoseary for this beautiful souvenir of myself with Basquiat, Futura 2000 and Easy Gee at the Fun Gallery in 1983," she wrote. "There will never be another time like this. NY.C was at the epicenter of everything exciting!!"

