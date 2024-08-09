Madonna kicks off her birthday month with a memento of the time she dated Jean-Michel Basquiat

Madonna is celebrating a new year in her incredible life. The singer and pop icon shared an update on her birthday, sharing one of her favorite presents she received, which featured an appearance from her once-romantic partner Jean Michel Basquiat.

She shared the photo on her Instagram, showing her holding on to a framed photograph of herself, Basquiat, and more people. "I can’t imagine a better way to start my Birthday Month!" wrote Madonna.

"Thank you —@guyoseary for this beautiful souvenir of myself with Basquiat, Futura 2000 and Easy Gee at the Fun Gallery in 1983. There will never be another time like this. NY.C was at the epicenter of everything exciting!! The Fun gallery was where it all happened! Keith Haring’s paintings adorned the walls. And Young artists and musicians were always welcome. This was a time when art, music and culture were side by side, hand in hand. When artists supported one another. So grateful to have experienced this moment in Time."

The image shows Madonna making a face for the camera, while Basquiat has his arm around her, with Futura 2000 and Easy Gee smiling at the camera.

Basquiat was one of the most prominent artists in the 80s, known for his epigrams and graffiti work. He died in 1988, at the age of 27.

© GettyImages Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1985

More details about Madonna and Basquiat's relationship

Madonna and Basquiat dated for a few months in the '80s. Despite the brevity of their relationship, the two inspired each other in their art "I remember a summer dinner with Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel in the Chinese restaurant Mr. Chow," said Madonna, per the website Deodato.

"I felt like the luckiest girl in the world to have known him and everyone else," she said on Basquiat.

In an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Madonna revealed that Basquiat's drug addiction was one of the causes of their break up. “When I broke up with him he made me give [the paintings he gave me] back to him. And then he painted over them black," she said.