Andy Warhol’s Marilyn Monroe painting could sell for $200 million

One of the iconic paintings of Andy Warhol soon could have a new owner. The American artist, film director, and producer’s “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” of Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe would be auctioned at Christie’s in New York this spring. The record-breaking asking price is $200 million.

The 1964 painting is a 3-foot square silkscreen from the actress’s film “Niagara.” Warhol transformed the actress into pop art for the iconic picture, featuring a pink face, red lips, and blue eye shadow.

©GettyImages GALLERY



The work comes to Christie’s from the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich and all proceeds of the sale will benefit the foundation.

If the “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” sells for the asking price, it will break the artist’s previous record of $105.4 million. Nine years ago, Sotheby’s sold the 1963’s painting “Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster).”

In May, Christie’s Auction House said, “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn” will be auctioned in New York. “This painting symbolizes everything that’s relevant to us about the 20th century—you can see all its beauty and tragedy in her face,” said Alex Rotter, Christie’s chairman of its 20th and 21st-century art departments, during a press conference. “Whenever a painting like this comes to market, it changes the market, not just for Warhol.”

The painting is actually a printing technique; he developed part of five silkscreens. The “Marilyn” series comes in a different background, including red, orange, blue, sage blue, and turquoise.