I see it, I like it, I want it, I pin it!

One of our favorite social media platforms just released its annual trend report predicting the biggest trends that will shape 2022. The Pinterest report includes everything from home and decor trends like “biophilic design” to beauty ideas like “tooth gems” and “octopus hair cuts.”

According to the inspirational platform, Pinterest Predicts isn’t a retrospective or a round-up of what was trending but a “not-yet-trending report of what will be trending.”

Pinterest revealed that they have an average of 80% prediction accuracy. To build the list, they analyze over 400 million Pinners around the world and that they are searching across popular categories like home, fashion, beauty, style, parenting, travel, and food.

Pinterest is releasing more than 175+ trends that it‘s predicting will become the mainstream trends of 2022; therefore, they are working with the hottest up-and-coming creators around the world to share exclusive insights, inspiration, and ideas to manifest and bring these trends to life through Idea Pins, and in the US, Pinterest TV.

The leading trends for 2022