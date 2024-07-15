Madonna and her 11-year-old daughter Estere step out in New York City

Madonna and her 11-year-old daughter Estere were spotted having fun in New York City. The mother-daughter duo was photographed over the weekend, having lunch and spending quality time together, following their multiple performances during the singer's Celebration Tour around the world.

Madonna and Estere stepped out for a rare outing in NYC, wearing casual yet stylish ensembles on Saturday.

© Grosby Group Madonna wore a black maxi dress paired with a black cardigan and matching shoes. The singer completed the look with dark sunglasses and minimal jewelry.



© Grosby Group The musician styled her blonde hair in loose waves and rocked a soft glam makeup look. Meanwhile, Estere wore a blue dress paired with white sandals. The pair kept a low profile as they walked around the city.



© Grosby Group Madonna is making the most out of her time in NYC and has been spending quality time with her kids as much as she can. She recently shared a special message, following the one-year anniversary of her health scare, which caused her to reschedule some of the dates of her tour.

