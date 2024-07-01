Madonna's daughters, Lourdes, Estere, and Stella, join her for Pride in New York

Madonna was joined by her family over the past weekend. She performed at Ladyland Festival, a Pride concert that was hosted this past Saturday in New York City. The event had performers like Arca, Tokischa, and Madonna herself, who stepped onstage alongside her daughters, Lourdes, Stella, and Estere.

© @madonna Madonna and her twins

Madonna shared various photos on Instagram, showing a highlight of her performance. The images show her alongside Arca, Tokischa, and more, with them sharing the stage with her as she completed various routines used in her "Celebration Tour," like the voting of the different Vogue dancers. She also shared photos alongside her twin daughters, Estere, and Stella, who are 11 years old. The adorable image shows Madonna making a shocked expression for the camera, while one of her daughters looks at the camera straight and the other one laughs.

She also shared a photo alongside her eldest daughter, Lourdes, with the image showing a full look at their stunning outfits. Madonna and Lourdes huddle closely, with the former wearing a white outfit made out of a jacket and pants. In the case of Lourdes, she wore a baby blue dress with holes on the sides.

"Divas to the dance floor, please!!!" wrote Madonna in the caption. "Thank you to everyone who came out to support NYC pride at the @ladylandfestival !! Love you all so much !!!!!"

© @madonna Madonna and Lourdes

Madonna's daughters love to perform with her

Over the past year, Madonna embarked on one of the biggest tours of her career. The "Celebration tour" featured stops all over the world, and represented a joyful moment for Madonna who'd just come out of a health scare. Through many dates of her tour, her daughters came out to support her, joining her on the stage and dancing alongside her, an activity that Madonna describes as incredibly special.

"When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together," she said to W Magazine.