Camila Cabello says Madonna had something to do with her hair and fashion transformation

Camila Cabello shocked her fans with her new era, which started with her hairstyle transformation. The singer decided to go blonde and teased a new chapter in her life with subtle fashion choices until she fully embraced her new look and shared her new music with fans, ahead of her album release and visuals.

During her latest interview with Complex Camila opened up about her new era, revealing the inspiration behind her style and looks. “Changing my physical appearance like my blond hair or fashion — whatever I do, I learned how exciting that is from people like Madonna or David Bowie,” she explained during the interview, after taking the stage at Cannes Lions in France.

Camila also talked about the mixed reactions from her fans, with many stating that she was not being authentic. However, she insists that her real fans will trust her process and support the new sound. “I trust that as long as I’m being me, they know me and love me for me,” she declared.

Camila had a fun night during the intimate event, where she performed acoustic versions of her songs ‘I Luv It,’ ‘He Knows,’ and ‘Never Be The Same.’ The singer previously talked about her admiration for Madonna, back in 2018 at the MTV VMAs when the iconic musician presented the award for Video of the Year for ‘Havana.’

I’ve seen every single music video of yours, I’ve seen every single documentary of yours, and you’ve inspired me so, so much,” she said on stage. “My hands are literally shaking. I’m never going to forget this moment. Madonna, I love you so, so much.“