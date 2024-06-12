Camila Cabello shares the tracklist of her new album, ‘C, XOXO’

Camila Cabello has shared the tracklist of her awaited new album, “C, XOXO” The list of songs includes some of her collaborators, which range from Drake, to Playboi Carti, to Lil Nas X.

Cabello shared the tracklist on her social media, including two collaborations with Drake, another one with JT, Yung Mami, and alongside Lil Nas X, and Playboi Carti. She also teased the cover of her record, which shows Cabello looking straight at the camera, with her hair dyed blonde as she licks a bright blue lollipop.

Cabello’s new record is awaited by her fans and by critics, who expect her to show a new side of her music. It also appears to be her record with the most collaborations with other artists.

“To me, it’s about going out more, going to more parties and just being a bit more fearless and rebellious,” said Cabello when discussing her new record and new mindset to Billboard. “Before, I would go out and not care about what I looked like. If I felt kind of ugly, it was whatever — but now, I always want to feel pretty for myself.“

Check out the full tracklist below:

1. “I luv It” Feat. Playboi Carti

2. “Chanel No. 5”

3. “Pink XOXO”

4. “He Knows” Feat. Lil Nas X

5. “Twentysomethings”

6. “Dade County Dreaming” Feat. JT and Yung Miami

7. “Koshi XOXO”

8. “Hot Uptown” Feat. Drake

9. “Uuugly” Feat. Drake

10. “Dream-Girls”

11. “305TilIDie”

12. “B.O.A.T”

13. “Pretty When I Cry”

14. “June Gloom”

“C, XOXO” will be available to purchase and stream this June 28th.