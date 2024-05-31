Camila Cabello discusses the public’s opinion of her; ‘That affected me a lot’

Camila Cabello is opening up about the struggles she’s faced as a public person. Cabello is currently promoting the release of her upcoming record, “XOXO, C,” which is scheduled to come out on June 28. The singer and actress has opened up about the influence of the public’s opinion and how she’s matured over the years, placing less importance on things out of her control.

Cabello was featured on the cover of Billboard, where she discussed some of the energy that permeates her record and showed off her bold new blonde hairstyle. She also opened up about the album’s release date being so close, and the public’s perception of her and her music. “Many things can happen, and they are out of my control,” she said.

“[When I was starting out], I wish I knew that not everybody is going to like me, and it has nothing to do with me,“ she continued. ”That affected me a lot in the beginning. When you’re that young all you want is acceptance and love, and you can’t understand when people don’t like you.“

“You take it so personally, and it makes you feel like you’re doing something wrong.”

Despite the anxiety that she experiences regarding this issue, Cabello has learned to handle those feelings. “I’m way more at peace with it today,” she said, explaining that she now knows that people’s opinions of her music were completely unrelated to herself and her worth as a person.

©GettyImages



Cabello at the Met Gala

What listeners can expect in ‘XOXO, C’

Cabello has previously revealed that “XOXO, C” marks for a new era of her music, one where she’ll explore other sounds and feelings. In the interview, she revealed that the album reflects an inner journey she’s been experiencing. “To me, it’s about going out more, going to more parties and just being a bit more fearless and rebellious,” she said. “Before, I would go out and not care about what I looked like. If I felt kind of ugly, it was whatever — but now, I always want to feel pretty for myself.“