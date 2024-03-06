Madonna reveals her ‘near-death experience’ was ‘pretty scary’

Madonna’s 2023 summer changed her life forever after she had a life-threatening health emergency that left her in a medically induced coma. After recovering, she is willing to share her experience with her beloved fans. According to the global sensation, not feeling in control made her feel “strange.”

“It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control,” she shared on March 4 during her concert at The Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, as reported by Variety. I have fallen off a lot of horses and broken a lot of bones. I have a titanium hip. I mean, the list goes on and on, but nothing can stop me.”

In June 2023, Madonna was reportedly intubated after being found unresponsive. The Grammy winner had to be rushed to a New York City hospital after developing a bacterial infection. PageSix reported that the star was intubated “for at least one night before having the tube removed.”

“This summer I had a surprise,” the 65-year-old singer said at her latest show. “It’s called a near-death experience. Yes, and I’m not kidding. It was pretty scary. Obviously, I didn’t know for four days, because I was in an induced coma. But when I woke up, the first word I said was ‘No.’ Anyway, that’s what my assistant tells me.”

“I’m pretty sure that God was saying to me, ‘Do you wanna come with us? You wanna come with me? You wanna go this way?’ And I said, ‘No. No.’ No!‘”

Madonna also publicly thanked her physician, Dr. David Agus, for caring for her throughout her recovery. “He’s put up with so many entertaining phone calls from me,” she joked. “When I was sick this summer and I literally couldn’t walk from my bed to the toilet, I would call him every other day and ask him why I didn’t have any energy. ‘When was my energy gonna come back? When was I gonna feel myself again? When could I go back on tour again?’ When? And all he would say was, ‘Go outside in the sun.’”

The star revealed that despite not liking to take the sun, she followed the doctor’s orders. “I hate the sun, but I did it anyways and it was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun,” Madonna shared. “I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult and I didn’t know when I could get up again and when I could be myself again and when I would have my energy back. It was a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control. And that was my lesson to let go.”

Madonna resumed her Celebration Tour throughout the United States. “My children are the ones that really helped me pull through because they worked so hard and I didn’t want She’st them down,” Madonna said. “I didn’t wanna disappoint my fans. I never do.”