Madonna suffers minor accident on stage during latest ‘Celebration Tour’ performance

The show must go on, and Madonna knows it. The 65-year-old performer suffered a minor fall on stage during her latest concert in Seattle over the weekend at the Climate Pledge Arena, but despite the unexpected accident, the iconic singer laughed it off and continued the show.

Fans of the star shared their concern after the video was shared online, immediately going viral. Madonna was performing her 1986 hit song ‘Open Your Heart,’ which includes an intricate choreography, with one of her dancers sliding her across the stage while she sits on a chair.

As the video shows, the dancer seemingly trips over while wearing stiletto heels, making Madonna fall to the ground. However, the performer quickly rolls over and recovers. The singer can be seen laughing and continues singing despite the accident.

“She was a good sport about it. It was a great show,” one person who attended the show wrote on social media, describing the accident as “a little fall on stage.” The legendary musician is known for her jaw-dropping performances throughout the years, currently showing different eras of her career during the Celebration Tour.

This is also not the first time there has been an accident during the latest tour. Back in December Madonna invited Santa Claus to the stage, and he suffered a minor fall during the ballroom-inspired segment of the show. Among her celebrity guests, Madonna brought her boyfriend Josh Pepper, as well as her kids Rocco and Lourdes on different dates.

Fans of the star remember her accident in 2015 at the 2015 BRIT Awards, when she fell while performing ‘Living for Love’ after taking a stumble with a long cape. “My beautiful cape was tied too tight!” she said to Vanity Fair at the time, adding that “nothing can stop [her.]”

