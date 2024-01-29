Lourdes Leon stuns in a corset for black and white cover photos

Lourdes Leon is growing in her craft. The 27 year old model, musician, and artist was featured on the cover of Perfect magazine, looking stunning in some black and white images where she’s wearing a corset.

Leon is often a striking figure in the industry. Like her mother Madonna, she fearlessly wears edgy trends and clothes that deviate from the norm. Her cover photos were taken by Willy Vanderperre and show her wearing a beige corset made out of satin, paired with some black lace and matching stockings. A closer look of her make up shows her wearing some lip liner and a cat eye make up look that made her all the more striking on camera.

The cover features an interview between Leon and Julia Fox, with the two discussing their lives in New York and Leon’s growth in the music industry. “Together they talk about their shared experiences in New York and Julia’s plea to become Lola’s video vixen. For a year now Lola has decided to put all her energy into her music, charting a path in her own brilliant way. She will be playing two festivals this spring,” reads the post’s caption.

Leon’s musical career

Over the past year, Lourdes Leon has been releasing new music under her stage name, Lolahol. In November of last year, Leon performed a cover of Judy Garland’s “The Boy Next Door.” “I’m a huge musical theater girl and love Judy Garland,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “This particular song was one I was thinking about a lot at the time.”

“And after some late hours in the studio I tried singing it over a track Kiri and I had been playing with. Something clicked for me and felt right, and we just followed that feeling.”

Leon also opened up about her music and the blossing she’s been experiencing over the past few months. “I’m usually down to support my friends when they’re playing but much more drawn to the studio lately. I feel like I’m on the verge of something truly profound with what I’m making and have been following that inspiration whenever I can,” she said.

Related Video: Kim Kardashian to produce new series about Elizabeth Taylor Loading the player...