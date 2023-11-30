Lourdes Leon performs impressive Judy Garland cover in New York City

Lourdes Leon stepped out in New York City for an incredible performance during the celebration of the launch of Ganni x Dr. Martens. The singer and model surprised the audience with a different version of Judy Garland’s popular song ‘The Boy Next Door.’

During a recent interview with Vogue, Lourdes talked about her love for the iconic star and the evolution of her musical career. “I’m a huge musical theater girl and love Judy Garland,” she said to the publication. “This particular song was one I was thinking about a lot at the time.”

She continued, “And after some late hours in the studio I tried singing it over a track Kiri and I had been playing with. Something clicked for me and felt right, and we just followed that feeling.” Lourdes went on to talk about supporting other artists and creating her own songs.

“I’m usually down to support my friends when they’re playing but much more drawn to the studio lately. I feel like I’m on the verge of something truly profound with what I’m making and have been following that inspiration whenever I can,” she said to Vogue.

Most recently, the 27-year-old daughter of Madonna decided to pay homage to her mom with a new music video. “This piece is very special. It’s an homage to my mother’s timeless piece of art ‘Frozen,’” she explained on social media. “That piece has come up countless times in my life, connecting the two of us. I would be nothing without the woman who brought me into the world. I revere her and hope that this translates.”