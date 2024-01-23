Madonna celebrates her daughter Mercy’s 18th birthday

Madonna is celebrating the birthday of one of her daughters. Chifundo "Mercy" James is turning 18; to commemorate the special occasion, Madonna shared a lengthy tribute on social media alongside a photo montage of some of Mercy’s best moments.

Madonna shared a video of Mercy playing the piano, and various photos of Mercy over the years. The video closes out with a recent video of Mercy and Madonna sitting by the piano together, playing some music. “Beautiful Chfifundo James! You’re 18 yrs old today!! Beautiful Mercy James. You’re already a young woman! Beautiful African Queen!! You Surprised all of us!”

Madonna discussed Mercy’s personality and how much she’s blossomed over the years. “You were always the quiet one. The gentle one. The Shy and Stoic one. While All of my other children were clamoring for attention, you were Hiding under your hoodie — never wanting to draw attention to yourself. Always Humble and Kind. Always the first one to say thank you. To clear the table after dinner! To Come and Hug me and say how much you appreciate something. And Always the most Responsable.”

In the post, Madonna praised Mercy’s musical skills and her ability behind the camera. “Nothing gives me greater pleasure than to watch you grow. You really are A wonder,” she wrote. “Wishing You the happiest of Birthdays! The happiest of everything— because you deserve it.”

©GettyImages



Madonna and her daughter Mercy

Madonna sends shout out to Mercy in one of her concerts

On January 23rd, Madonna performed at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Mid-show, she surprised her daughter by having the audience perform a rendition of “Happy birthday.” At one point, Mercy put a hand over her mouth and said “Oh my God!” while her mom hugger her.

