Madonna shares adorable photo of her twin daughters reading as she rehearses

Madonna is a working mom. The 65 year old singer and performer has been sharing updates of her tour on her social media, including some of what her twin daughters, Estere and Stella, are up to. One of her most recent photos shows them reading and relaxing while their mother rehearses for her shows.

Madonna’s daughters Estere and Stella

The photo shows Estere and Stella reading and smiling for the camera. One of the twins sits on a bed that’s placed in the midst of what looks like a rehearsal space, dressed in green shorts and a white t-shirt. She holds the book close to her face and looks at the camera. The other twin sits at the food of the bed and is wearing all black, adding a pop of color with her Nike white and blue sneakers. She’s also reading and is seen smiling for the camera.

Madonna has six children, including Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David, 28, Mercy, 17, and twins Stella and Estere. Over the past couple of months, the performer has been joined by her children onstage, who’ve showcased their talents in front of large audiences, performing, dancing and playing instruments alongside their mother.

Madonna’s journey to adoption

Madonna has two biological children and four adopted ones. She’s discussed her opinions on motherhood and why she decided to adopt various kids. “Sometimes I would just close my eyes and just think, ‘Why isn’t my kitchen filled with dancing children?’ There’s so many children that need a home,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I thought, ‘What am I waiting for? Just do it.’”

