Madonna found unresponsive and rushed to hospital: ‘Still under medical care’

Madonna was reportedly intubated after being found unresponsive. The 64-year-old singer had to be rushed to a New York City hospital on Saturday, after developing a bacterial infection.

Page Six reported that the star was intubated “for at least one night before having the tube removed.” Madonna is now recovering after the health scare, and her daughter Lourdes Leon has been by her side.

The publication reported that a close source to the singer revealed that she is “out of the ICU” and alert. However, her longtime manager Guy Oseary explained that she is still “under medical care.”

“On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU,” Oseary stated on Instagram. “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

He also explained that she will be taking a necessary break until she fully recovers, in reference to the start of her world tour. “At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which include the tour. We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

