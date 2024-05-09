Inside Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s romantic reunion in NYC: Are they back together?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner made headlines once again after the pair were spotted in a romantic reunion at the Met Gala after-party. The couple was all smiles having a casual conversation and dancing following the exclusive event in New York City. However, fans of the singer and the model noticed some signs before their reunion was made public, as they even left the party together, and were seen leaving the same hotel at the same time on the next day.

The pair were photographed leaving the Greenwich Hotel using the same side door, wearing casual ensembles following their fashion moments at the Met Gala the day before. A clip of the two stars went viral quickly, entering the hotel late at night after the after-party.

Kendall and Benito seemed getting cozy at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party, months after news of their split became a trending topic. The model was even rumored to be getting back with her ex Devin Booker, as sources said they crossed paths during the Super Bowl, as they were seen in the same suite.

Back in December, a source said to People that they were “no longer a couple,” despite them spending New Year’s Eve together in Barbados, with some of their celebrity friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber. Benito was also said to have gotten back with his ex Gabriela, as fans were speculating about the reason for the breakup.

But just days before their Met Gala reunion, the pair shared songs from the same album, that seemed to have linked them back together. And while it is unclear if they were talking before rekindling their romance, Kendall shared ‘Lejos De Ti’ by ‘The Marias’ and Benito shared ‘No One Noticed’ by the same artist on Instagram Stories.