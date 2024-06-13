Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are showing their love for each other in Puerto Rico

There has been much speculation about a possible reconciliation between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner following their notable encounter at the MET Gala after-party. Their frequent public appearances have strongly suggested that they are indeed back together. Their latest public appearance occurred in Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny’s home country.

Bad Bunny performed at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico on June 7. It was a spectacular closing performance of his “Most Wanted Tour.” The performer reportedly did not travel alone to the island; Kendall accompanied him.

Kendall y Bad Bunny se dejaron ver juntos y felices en el after party de la MET Gala.

Local media reports stated that the 28-year-old model was seen with friends at various establishments in San Juan over the weekend. This visit was immediately associated with the performances that Bad Bunny had scheduled in the city.

They were captured together in Puerto Rican lands at the beginning of this week. TMZ reported that images of the couple’s romantic date at the Japanese restaurant Yoko circulated on social networks.

Bad Bunny en su presentación en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot el 7 de junio.

In the evening, Kendall and Benito appeared very close under the dim lights of the establishment. Kendall looked lovely in a red dress with a large open back and gazed affectionately at Benito, who was apparently leading the conversation. Benito was dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt and a cap.

Why did they break up?

At the end of last year, the famous couple decided to go their separate ways, which surprised many because they had been seen as inseparable and very happy. It was amid their attempted reconciliation that the alleged reasons they broke up were revealed and why they decided to give their relationship a new chance.

A source close to Kendall and Bad Bunny told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column earlier this month that the couple reevaluated things after their separation. “They broke their relationship because they didn’t see eye to eye. But the time apart made them reevaluate what was important and now they’re better than ever,” the insider said. “They kept in regular contact, but are now a couple again after resolving their differences,” the person added.