Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner confirmed to be together again after ‘missing each other’

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are giving love a second chance after a brief split last year. Rumors about the pair getting back together started after they were photographed having a casual conversation and smiling at the 2024 Met Gala afterparty, causing online users to share mixed reactions, as many believe they were officially over.

The model and the Puerto Rican singer seem to be trying to make things work, as it was shared by a close source to People magazine. “It’s going well and they’re prioritizing spending time together as they figure it out,” the insider said to the publication. “There wasn’t ever any drama in their breakup and they missed each other.”

The confirmation comes after they were spotted vacationing in Miami, with Kendall even attending one of her concerts recently. “It’s like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out,” the insider added. “They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again.”

They also seemed to have spent more time together after the Met Gala, as they were seen the following day leaving the same hotel at the same time. Their split in December was said to have been caused by their busy schedules and for not being “on the same page in life,” as reported by the outlet.

“They were very much enjoying each other’s company. Sitting close and whispering in each other’s ears,” a source said to People after the Met Gala, after being seen “sitting together, laughing and having the best time.”

It was also said that the singer was not happy without Kendall by his side. “[Benito] was not happy that Kendall was dating” and has “been wanting her back,” the insider said. “Kendall is happy. Benny is very charming and is always sweet to her.”