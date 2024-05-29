Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner spotted leaving hotel in Miami together

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are still spending time together. The pair and former couple were spotted leaving a hotel in Miami over the past weekend, fanning rumors of a romantic reunion.

©GrosbyGroup



Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner

Paparazzi captured the two leaving their hotel through the garage. Jenner wore a comfortable outfit made up of grey sweatpants and a matching top, which she paired with some flip flips. She was carrying a yellow bag and wore some sunglasses. In the case of Bad Bunny, he wore yellow shorts with a white and yellow button up. He was also wearing flip flips and some sunglasses, and was seen carrying a black bag.

The photos were captured this past Sunday, after the two had been spotted in Miami on various locations. Bad Bunny was performing at the Keseya Center for three nights. Earlier that weekend, the two were spotted having a late dinner at Gekko, Bad Bunny’s restaurant and one of the biggest celebrity hubs in Miami.

Page Six reports that a week prior, Jenner had attended one of Bad Bunny’s concerts in Orlando.

©GettyImages



Jenner and Bad Bunny at a Met Gala afterparty

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner’s history

Last year, Bad Bunne and Jenner became one of the most popular couples in the entertainment world. The two were first linked together in February, and dated for several months. Over the course of their relationship, the two were spotted together at various restaurants and basketball games, partying with their friends, going on vacations, and even partnering up for a Gucci ad.