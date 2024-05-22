Kendall Jenner stuns in a green bikini ahead of summer

Kendall Jenner is gearing up for the summer with some new bathing suits. In a new series of photos shared on Instagram, Jenner wears a stunning green bikini in various poses.

The images are made in partnership with the swimsuit brand Calzedonia, and were photographed by Cameron Hammond, who shared more photos on their own Instagram. The photos show Jenner wearing a green bikini and a matching towel, smiling brightly for the camera. More photos show Jenner stretching by the pool, in one of the images removing her top and laughing.

Jenner also shared the photos on her Instagram stories, providing an accompanying link so followers can purchase the bathing suit.

The top part of the suit is priced at $50 in Calzedonia, and is called the “Removable Padding Triangle Swimsuit Top Shiny Satin.” The bottom is sold separately.

©Kendall Jenner



Jenner’s Instagram story

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s relationship

Over the past few weeks, Jenner has been spotted in New York city, with many linking her to her ex Bad Bunny. Earlier in May, it was reported that the two had met up after reuniting in a Met Gala after party.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny are still in contact and spend time together when they can,” said a source to ET. “There’s a strong connection between them whenever they’re together and they have the same chemistry that they’ve always had.”