The Marias reveal what was ‘so special’ about Bad Bunny collaboration

The Marias are about to release a new record. Titled “Submarine,” the project is their second studio album, and reckons with a variety of changes, including a break up among band members, an approach to a different sound, and some groundbreaking moments while sharing stadium stages with Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny performing the “World’s Hottest Tour”

In an interview with USA Today, the band, made up of lead singer Maria Zardoya, Josh Conway, Jesse Perlman, and Edward James, discussed their experience performing with Bad Bunny. Zaragallo, who is from Puerto Rico, also shared how special it felt to return to her roots for the project. “Being a part of Bad Bunny’s album, which was a love letter to Puerto Rico, was so special to me. I had my whole family in Puerto Rico feeling really, really proud,” she said. “I just felt even more proud to be Puerto Rican.”

Bad Bunny’s “World Hottest Tour” traveled through different parts of the globe, with him bringing out performers and collaborators to join him onstage. The Marias were one of his show’s fixtures, with Zardoya coming out onstage most shows to perform their song, “Otro Atardecer.” She revealed that performing on stadiums was initially a challenge, one that she learned to embrace.

“I had never even been to a stadium show in my life, let alone performed in a stadium show,” she said. “I’d be backstage with my in-ears and hearing this entire stadium, and I’d be like ‘Nope, I’m going to walk away.’”

More details about The Marias’ new record

“Submarine” will be released tomorrow, May 31st. According to Zardoya, the record is “cinematic,” with all band members having a love for film that translates to their music. The record features a few songs in Spanish as well, something that excited the band members, including Conway.

“I’d certainly never made any songs in Spanish before. I mean, I don’t speak it so there’s a reason for that. That was what really sealed the deal for me,” he said.