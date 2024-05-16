Bad Bunny’s agency Rimas Sports signs MLB superstar Ronald Acuña Jr.

Bad Bunny’s agency Rimas Sports has signed 26-year-old Venezuelan baseball star Ronald Acuña Jr. The outfielder for the Atlanta Braves and the 2023 National League MVP, recognized in TIME magazine’s TIME100 Next list, has made significant impacts both on and off the field and has an exciting future ahead of him.





The agency is a partnership between the “Titi Me Pregunto” singer and executives Noah Assad and Jonathan Miranda. Miranda, CEO of Rimas Sports, said in a press release, “We are thrilled to welcome the Acuña family to Rimas Sports. Ronald is a once-in-a-generation player, and we are confident that together we will take his extraordinary career to new heights.”

“Acuña is aligned with Rimas Sports foundational principle of empowering the next generation of Latin American players by helping them build lasting legacies for themselves, their families, and their communities,” he continued. The agency focuses on bringing greater representation to the Latin American community in sports.





©Courtesy of Acoustyle



Bad Bunny and Ronald Acuña Jr

Blanco was born in La Guaira, Venezuela, and started his career with the Braves in 2014, making his MLB debut in 2018, winning the Rookie of the Year title. He made history last year as the first player to reach 40/70 (home runs / stolen bases) in a season. It earned the 4x MLB All-Star the NL MVP title, which he won unanimously.

Fellow Venezuelan legend Miguel Cabrera said the player, “has a great chance of becoming the best Venezuelan-born baseball player ever.”

He will join a roster of over 70 Latin players. Rimas Sports has also signed some up-and-coming talent in the MLB including the Mets’ Francisco Alvarez and Ronny Mauricio, Giants’ first baseman Wilmer Flores, Eddie Rosario, the leftfielder of the Washington Nationals, Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar, the Reds’ Santiago Espinal, and top Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya.