Bad Bunny and Ozuna celebrate as Puerto Rico secures spot at 2024 Olympics

Athleticism and national pride came together as Puerto Rico secured its place in the 2024 Olympics, marking the first time since 2004 that the island will compete on this prestigious stage.

The basketball team clinched the 12th and final spot in the Olympic field by defeating Lithuania 79-68, a victory celebrated across the island and beyond.

© Getty Images Puerto Rico's players celebrate with the ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Lithuania during the 2024 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament basketball match in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 7, 2024.

In front of a passionate home crowd, the Puerto Rican team was led by standout performances from Jose Alvarado and Tremont Waters. Alvarado, a key player from the New Orleans Pelicans, scored an impressive 23 points, while Waters added 18 to ensure the win. Their efforts brought glory to Puerto Rico and highlighted their individual talents on an international platform.

© Getty Images Puerto Rico's Jose Alvarado celebrates after scoring during the 2024 FIBA Men's Olympic Qualifying Tournament basketball match between Puerto Rico and Lithuania in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on July 7, 2024.

A Historic Achievement

Puerto Rico's qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics is a momentous occasion. It joins the ranks of elite teams ready to compete, including four-time defending gold medalists the United States, host nation France, Germany, Japan, Serbia, South Sudan, Canada, and Australia. These teams qualified based on their performances at the World Cup last summer, with France automatically qualifying as the host nation.

On Sunday, Puerto Rico secured its Olympic spot alongside Brazil, Greece, and Spain, all of whom triumphed in winner-take-all qualifiers that began last week. The victory over Lithuania was the culmination of a series of intense matches, showcasing the resilience and determination of the Puerto Rican team.

Celebrities Join the Celebration

The excitement was palpable in San Juan, where global music superstars Bad Bunny and Ozuna were seen celebrating the victory. In a video that quickly went viral, Ozuna was captured courtside, jumping and teasing the Lithuanian opponents as the game concluded.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny was seen energetically waving a red scarf from a suite and cheering passionately for his home team.

Bad Bunny and Ozuna, who is half Puerto Rican and Half Dominican, have always been vocal supporters of their homeland, and their celebration of this historic moment further united fans worldwide.

Looking Ahead to Paris

With their place in the Olympics secured, Puerto Rico is set to compete in group play in France, facing off against formidable opponents such as Serbia, South Sudan, and the United States. The team's qualification brings a renewed sense of hope and pride to Puerto Rican fans, who eagerly anticipate their performance on the global stage.