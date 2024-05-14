Rafa Nadal is still debating whether or not he’ll go to the French Open

Rafael Nadal finds himself in a difficult position with his tennis. The beloved Spanish player is coming off of a destabilizing loss in Rome that’s making him reconsider playing in one of his favorite tournaments, the French Open, also known as the Roland Garros.

©GettyImages



Nadal playing in Rome

Earlier last week, Nadal lost against Hubert Hurkacz in Rome. The match was an important one, finding him facing a top 10 player for the first time in a year and a half. “Tough day for me in all ways because I felt more ready than what I showed,” said Nadal following the loss. “I am little bit more unpredictable today, not playing enough for the last two years. Too many doubts.”

Nadal explained that he has two options for his short term game, especially when thinking about the French Open. “One is to say, ‘OK, I am not ready, I am not playing enough well,’” he said. “Another is accept how I am today and work the proper way to try to be in a different way in two weeks.”

Despite the stress and confusion that he’s experiencing, Nadal made it clear that he still wants to participate in the tournament. “But if I have to say what’s my feeling and if my mind is closer one way or the other way, I’m going to say be in Roland Garros and try my best. Physically I have some issues, but not probably enough to say no to playing in the most important event of my tennis career.“

Nadal’s history at the French Open

Nadal has won the French Open fourteen times, a record in the sport in male and female players, making the tournament one of his favorites. He previously won the title on the year 2022, defeating Casper Ruud and capturing his 22nd Slam.