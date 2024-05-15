Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh shows off dance moves in new videos

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh, has long been interested in dance. Over the past couple of years, she has been featured in various dance videos, whether she’s performing in the background or alongside other dancers. New videos were shared by choreographer Lil Keelan Carter, who praised Shiloh’s form.

One of the videos shows Shiloh dancing on her own. In it, she dances in front of a mirror and is sporting a shaved head, while she dances in black sweatpants and a sweat covered blue t-shirt. “Her movement is crazy,” Carter wrote in the post’s caption. “Thank you for your energy!” he concluded, tagging her Instagram account, where she lists her name as Shi Jolie.

A second video shows Shiloh dancing along other dancers, with all of them completing the same choreography. Carter praised the dancers in the caption, thanking them for their time and interest. “Choreo sessions with these crazy dancers,” he captioned the post.

Shiloh’s love of dancing

Shiloh has been dancing for the past couple of years, with sources sharing that she’s had an interest in the practice for a couple of years now, and that her parents are very proud of her.

“Shiloh loves dancing,” said a source to US Weekly. “She’s seriously talented and has been going to these classes for a few years now. She’s made some good friends through the dancing community too, and they’re all in chat groups and share their favorite playlists and that type of stuff.”

“Brad and Angie are both very proud. They’d have no issue if she wants to turn pro, but they’re not pushing it on her by any means.”