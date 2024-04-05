Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt preview her new musical ‘The Outsiders’

Angelina Jolie’s new musical, ‘The Outsiders,’ is on Broadway and ready for the world to see. Opening night is April 11, and the show is currently in previews. On Wednesday, April 3, Angelina supported the cast at the show along with her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, who took on the job as her assistant.

Angelina is the producer, of the show based on S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 crime drama. The iconic film starred young Hollywood talent like Tom Cruise, Diane Lane, Rob Lowe, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez, C Thomas Howell, and Ralph Macchio.

Dillon was also at the preview, posing happily with the new cast that includes Sky Lakota-Lynch, Kevin William Paul, Brent Comer, Joshua Boone, Joshua Schmidt, and Brody Grant.



Jolie and Vivienne became inspired after they watched the play at La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego in 2023. Vivienne, whose father is Brad Pitt, expressed an interest, which is how she took on the volunteer role as her assistant.



With a new generation of celebrity kids growing up before our eyes, many wonder who will follow in their parent’s footsteps with their careers. With two of the biggest names in Hollywood as mom and dad, Vivienne could probably get ahead if she decided to become an actress, but for now, the 15-year-old would rather support the creative endeavors, according to Angelina.

“Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives,” Angelina previously said in a statement, per People. “She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”



Vivienne is one of six of the Jolie-Pitt kids. The former couple, whose divorce is reportedly close to an end, also share Shiloh, 17, and Vivi’s twin brother Knox, 15. The children also adopted Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, and Zahara, 19, when they were children.

It was reported last week that Brad is no longer seeking shared custody of the children they share. Pitt had originally sought a 50/50 arrangement relating to their six kids. But, it’s not because Pitt doesn’t care to be in their lives, but because they are already nearing legal adult age.