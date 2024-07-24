Coco Gauff selected as Team USA flag bearer for Paris Olympics; who else is joining her?

U.S. Olympic tennis star Coco Gauff was named the female flag bearer for the opening ceremonies at the Paris Games, joining basketball legend LeBron James in the prestigious role. At just 20 years old, Gauff is set to make her second Olympics appearance, a momentous occasion after her Tokyo 2021 experience was cut short.

In 2021, Gauff was 17 and named to the Olympic roster, becoming the second-youngest American tennis player to achieve this honor. However, her journey to the Far East was halted when she tested positive for coronavirus, forcing her to withdraw right before her departure. With much of the pandemic behind her, Gauff is poised to impact Paris significantly.

© Getty Images U.S. Olympians Marcos Giron, Emma Navarro, Tommy Paul, Danielle Collins, Taylor Harry Fritz, Coco Gauff, Desirae Krajczyk, Rajeev Ram, Jessica Pegula, and Christopher Eubanks celebrate the announcement of Coco Gauff as the US Flag Bearer at the Team USA Welcome Experience ahead of Paris 2024 on July 23, 2024, in Paris, France.

Gauff's selection as a flag bearer positions her as rising prominence in tennis. Her excitement was palpable on social media, where she shared her joy with her followers. "What an honor! Thank you," she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories. "Am I dreaming?" she added in another.

The Paris Games, which kicked off on July 24 due to the length of the schedule, offer Gauff a chance to seek the first American Olympic medal in women's singles tennis since Serena Williams' victory in 2012. A medal in Paris would further bolster Gauff's already impressive resume, which includes multiple WTA titles and Grand Slam accolades.

As she prepares to lead Team USA alongside LeBron James during the opening ceremony on July 26, Gauff's story of determination and talent continues to inspire.

The Summer Olympics, a celebration of diversity and sportsmanship, will feature over 10,500 athletes from 206 countries, with an equal number of male and female participants, per the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They will compete in 45 different sports, including 41 traditional Olympic events.

Viewers can tune into NBC, Telemundo, and USA Network to catch all the action. For those who prefer streaming, the games will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the excitement.