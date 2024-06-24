Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner enjoy romantic Parisian night out with matching outfits

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner step out in matching gray outfits for a stylish dinner at the popular Ferdi restaurant. The renowned singer-songwriter and the model-turned-mogul seemed to be back together and very much in love as the pair had a PDA moment. Bad Bunny, known for his eclectic fashion sense, donned a sleek gray suit that perfectly complemented Kendall Jenner's skintight bodysuit. This outing is another significant moment in their slowly rekindling relationship, as the couple was spotted on a romantic date in Puerto Rico weeks ago.

© The Grosby Group

The night in Paris wasn't just about a romantic dinner. Kendall Jenner had showcased her modeling skills on horseback at the Vogue World runway. The event at the iconic Place Vendome on June 23 saw Kendall trot gracefully around the runway. Her performance was one of the show's highlights, mesmerizing the audience with her poise and elegance.

© Getty Images Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid ride horses on the runway during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024, in Paris, France.

Adding to the spectacle, Bad Bunny took to the stage for a performance while Kendall strutted down the runway.

© Getty Images Bad Bunny performs during Vogue World: Paris at Place Vendome on June 23, 2024, in Paris, France.

A Rekindling Romance

The sight of Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner together in Paris has sparked renewed interest in their relationship and captivated their fans and the media. Their recent public appearances, including their romantic date in Puerto Rico and their Parisian night out, are significant steps in their journey to rekindle their romance, leaving their audience eagerly anticipating the next chapter.

Why did they break up?

At the end of last year, the famous couple decided to go their separate ways, which surprised many because they had been seen as inseparable and very happy. It was amid their attempted reconciliation that the alleged reasons they broke up were revealed and why they decided to give their relationship a new chance.

A source close to Kendall and Bad Bunny told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column earlier this month that the couple reevaluated things after their separation. “They broke their relationship because they didn’t see eye to eye. But the time apart made them reevaluate what was important and now they’re better than ever,” the insider said. “They kept in regular contact, but are now a couple again after resolving their differences,” the person added.