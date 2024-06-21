Bad Bunny, Maluma, Christian Nodal, and more Latinos at Paris Fashion Week

Some of our favorite celebrities and A-List stars have reunited in Paris for the highly anticipated Paris Fashion Week. Among the familiar faces at the exclusive runway shows, Maluma, Bad Bunny, Christian Nodal, and Ozuna have stolen the show with their looks, representing Latinos and giving some serious fashion moments throughout the week.



Christian Nodal Christian Nodal stepped out in Paris wearing a stylish ensemble. The Mexican singer attended the latest Dior runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week, presenting the Spring Summer 2025 collection.



Ozuna Ozuna has had a busy schedule during Paris Fashion Week. The singer attended multiple runway shows, including Amiri, Dior, and KENZO. The fan-favorite musician was spotted with his wife Taina Melendez.

Bad Bunny The Puerto Rican singer wore an all-white ensemble in Paris. Bad Bunny sat front row at the show, sharing a sweet moment with Anna Wintour. The musician wore a classic suit and paired the look with a matching white Dior bag.