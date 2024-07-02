Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's matching looks: [PHOTOS]

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have had an on-and-off relationship for over a year. After fueling dating rumors on February 18, they kept a low profile for a few months until they began attending public events together in matching outfits. After calling it quits in December 2023, fans thought it was over for the couple and their coordinating looks, but when they were spotted together at a Met Gala after-party in May, it was clear that things were heating back up. Sources confirmed they were back together on May 30, telling PEOPLE, "It's like they needed the break to miss each other enough to figure things out." "They always had this crazy attraction to each other. Things are great again,” they continued. Since then, they’ve been back to their matching ways - see all their matching looks throughout their relationship below.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's matching looks Kendall and Benito put away any doubts that they were back together during Paris Fashion Week. On June 23, 2024 after preparing for Vogue World, Kendall and Bad Bunny enjoyed dinner at Ferdi near the Champs Élysées. They wore matching gray sets and were all smiles as they walked hand in hand. That same night they returned to her hotel after a party.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's matching looks On June 24, the on and off again couple were seen dressed to impress leaving a Paris Fashion Week event together. The model wore a silky long navy blue dress while the singer rocked a black jumpsuit. Their dark complimentary looks were a pleasing fashion moment.

© Jacopo M. Raule Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's matching looks A subtle but still coordinating look came on September 22, 2023, when the couple was seen at Gucci Ancora during Milan Fashion Week. They had the same structured top with the "Titi Me Pregunto" singer rocking a beanie the same color as her coat.



Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner's matching looks One of the couple's first public appearances was on May 12, 2023 at at the Lakers vs Golden State game in Los Angeles. It's also the first time we saw them in matching looks, wearing snake skin boots and the same western chic vibe.