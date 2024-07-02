Kelly Ripa can’t stop petting Mark Consuelos after his buzz cut

Mark Consuelos is going into the summer with a brand-new hairdo. The actor and host recently debuted a new buzzcut, and he looks unrecognizable. Consuelos first shared his new short hair on Instagram with a gallery of memories from their family vacation to Switzerland.

He made the hair talk show official on Monday on Live with Kelly and Mark to the surprise of their live audience. “Do not adjust your TV screens; yes I got my hair cut," he said. His wife, Kelly Ripa, seems to approve of it. If not for the way it looks, then for the way it feels. They both agreed it felt like a chinchilla. "I've never rubbed an actual chinchilla, but I suspect this is what it feels like. We should give everyone in the audience an opportunity,” Ripa said on the show.

While Consuelos says he cuts his hair every couple of years, this time was not voluntary. It was for a very exciting secret new TV pilot! "I got a TV job, a role in a pilot, and they said, 'Will you cut it short?' And I go, 'How short? Military?' And they go, 'Military!'' The All My Children star explained. Consuelos did not share any more details about the new show, but fans will surely be excited to see the 53-year-old back on their TV screen, assuming the pilot is already picked up and ready for mainstream media. The actor's last project was The Girl On the Bus (2024), where he starred in 6 episodes as Biff De La Pena.

The Riverdale star's new haircut has had some mixed reviews from his fans. Ripa shared a photo from them in Switzerland, and the comments ranged from love to hate. "Have fun be safe. I don’t like your hair cut" wrote one opinionated fan in Ripa's comments. "I am digging the buzz cut, whether it is for a role or not," added another.