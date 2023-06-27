Maluma reveals Madonna stayed at his house in Medellin with a power outage

Maluma and Madonna have a strong bond. The two have worked together many times and have appeared in each other’s concerts over the past couple of years. In a new interview, Maluma revealed how Madonna’s epic appearance at his Medellin concert almost didn’t happen, and how he managed to convince her and her team of 25 people to stay at his house in Medellin. The demands on electricity were such that they triggered a power outing.

©GettyImages



Maluma and Madonna at his concert in Medellin

Maluma spoke about the stressful moment in the Spanish program El Hormiguero. “Eight days before the concert she cancelled on me,” explained Maluma in Spanish. “She told me she couldn’t do it because she had personal engagements and she had to do stuff with her family. I almost died,” said Maluma, sharing that she explained things to him in a lengthy voice note. “’I’m sorry. You’re the queen, you’re the best of the best, but you can’t do this to me, please,’” he said to her. To get her to stay comfortably at Medellin, Maluma offered her to stay at his place and had to figure out a way to fit in 27 members of her team. “It wasn’t easy,” he said.

“From one moment to the next, the electrical plant of the house was burnt. Because there was too much use,” he said. “And she calls me yelling like, ‘Juan Luis, your house doesn’t have power! What the f*ck am I supposed to do?!” Maluma said that he called his assistant for help and he ended resolving everything, and that the concert was ultimately worth all of the hassle.

Earlier this year, Maluma and Madonna sparked romance rumors as they rehearsed for Madonna’s world tour. Page Six spoke with a backstage source that revealed that Maluma might be featured in Madonna’s South American leg of her world tour and that the two appeared to be getting very cozy together. “They were cosy and very cuddly — so much so that other people decided to leave them alone to get on with whatever is going on,” revealed the source. “They spent a few days together during rehearsals where the flirting began — people think it’s likely he’ll be performing on the South American leg of her tour as he’s massive there — and then they hung out all weekend in New York. They seemed ridiculously close and their chemistry is insane.”

