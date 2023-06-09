Maluma releases new single “COCO LOCO” - announces tour dates

Global Latin music idol, Maluma, has just released his highly anticipated new single, “Coco Loco.” The track showcases Maluma’s unique and iconic sound, setting the stage for his upcoming album, Don Juan. The new track was produced by MadMusick and written by Maluma,Julio González Tavares, Jonathan Rivera, Giencarlos Rivera, Edgar Barrera and Vicente Barco.
Also on the album will be Maluma’s recently released singles “La Fórmula” with Marc Anthony,“La Reina” and “Diablo, Que Chimba” alongside Anuel AA.
Embodying urban flow and sensuality, the song is a fiery anthem with a steamy video that will surely captivate audiences worldwide. The music video for “Coco Loco,” which was directed by Jessy Terrero and produced by Cinema Giants and Royalty Films, takes place in the beautiful streets of a stormy Miami. When Maluma’s concert is canceled due to inclement weather conditions, he performs an impromptu concert in the rain, surrounded by sexy dancers with a Latin vibe.
The video also features Maluma enjoying his very own Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal.
Watch the steamy “Coco Loco” music video
European Tour Dates Announced
In addition to releasing his new single, Maluma announced the European leg of his Don Juan World Tour. The tour will kick off on June 16 in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, and will include performances in various cities, including Ibiza, Vienne, Basel, Seville, Sicily, and more. European fans will have the opportunity to experience Maluma’s electrifying performances firsthand.
Official European tour dates
- June 16: Santiago de Compostela, Spain.
- June 18: Ibiza, Spain
- June 23: Vienne, France
- June 24: Basel, Switzerland
- July 1: Seville, Spain
- July 2: Ibiza, Spain
- July 5: Sicily, Italy
- July 7: Malaga, Spain
- July 8: Las Palmas, Spain
- July 11: Montreaux, Switzerland
- July 12: Rome, Italy
- July 14: Gdansk, Poland
- July 16: Naples, Italy
Don Juan World Tour also set to come to the U.S.
Following his European tour, Maluma will embark on a 30-city tour throughout the United States, promising fans a groundbreaking experience. The tour will kick off on August 31st in Sacramento, CA, and concludes on November 4th in Miami, FL.
Official U.S. tour dates
- August 31st: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
- September 2nd: Portland, OR - Moda Center
- September 3rd: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
- September 6th: San Jose, CA - SAP Center
- September 9th: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
- September 10th: Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
- September 13th: Las Vegas, NV - Grand Garden Arena
- September 15th: Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
- September 16th: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
- September 21st: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center
- September 22nd Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena
- September 24th: El Paso, TX - UTEP (Don Haskins)
- September 29th: Austin, TX - H-E-B Center
- September 30th Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
- October 1st Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre
- October 5th: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
- October 6th: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
- October 7th: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
- October 8th: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
- October 12th: Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
- October 14th: Reading, PA - Santander Arena
- October 15th: Boston, MA - Agganis Arena
- October 19th: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
- October 21st: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
- October 22nd: Atlanta, GA - StateFarm Arena
- October 26th New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
- October 28th Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
- October 29th Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena
- November 3rd Orlando, FL - Amway Center
- November 4th Miami, FL - Kaseya Center