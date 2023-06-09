Maluma releases new single “COCO LOCO” - announces tour dates

Global Latin music idol, Maluma, has just released his highly anticipated new single, “Coco Loco.” The track showcases Maluma’s unique and iconic sound, setting the stage for his upcoming album, Don Juan. ﻿ The new track was produced by MadMusick and written by Maluma,Julio González Tavares, Jonathan Rivera, Giencarlos Rivera, Edgar Barrera and Vicente Barco.

Also on the album will be Maluma’s recently released singles “La Fórmula” with Marc Anthony,“La Reina” and “Diablo, Que Chimba” alongside Anuel AA.

Embodying urban flow and sensuality, the song is a fiery anthem with a steamy video that will surely captivate audiences worldwide. The music video for “Coco Loco,” which was directed by Jessy Terrero and produced by Cinema Giants and Royalty Films, takes place in the beautiful streets of a stormy Miami. When Maluma’s concert is canceled due to inclement weather conditions, he performs an impromptu concert in the rain, surrounded by sexy dancers with a Latin vibe.

The video also features Maluma enjoying his very own Contraluz Cristalino Mezcal.

Watch the steamy “Coco Loco” music video

European Tour Dates Announced

In addition to releasing his new single, Maluma announced the European leg of his Don Juan World Tour. The tour will kick off on June 16 in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, and will include performances in various cities, including Ibiza, Vienne, Basel, Seville, Sicily, and more. European fans will have the opportunity to experience Maluma’s electrifying performances firsthand.

Official European tour dates

June 16: Santiago de Compostela, Spain.

June 18: Ibiza, Spain

June 23: Vienne, France

June 24: Basel, Switzerland

July 1: Seville, Spain

July 2: Ibiza, Spain

July 5: Sicily, Italy

July 7: Malaga, Spain

July 8: Las Palmas, Spain

July 11: Montreaux, Switzerland

July 12: Rome, Italy

July 14: Gdansk, Poland

July 16: Naples, Italy

Maluma previously performed in the U.S. at the 2022 LA3C Festival

Don Juan World Tour also set to come to the U.S.

Following his European tour, Maluma will embark on a 30-city tour throughout the United States, promising fans a groundbreaking experience. The tour will kick off on August 31st in Sacramento, CA, and concludes on November 4th in Miami, FL.

Official U.S. tour dates

August 31st: Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

September 2nd: Portland, OR - Moda Center

September 3rd: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

September 6th: San Jose, CA - SAP Center

September 9th: Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

September 10th: Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

September 13th: Las Vegas, NV - Grand Garden Arena

September 15th: Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

September 16th: San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

September 21st: San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

September 22nd Hidalgo, TX - Payne Arena

September 24th: El Paso, TX - UTEP (Don Haskins)

September 29th: Austin, TX - H-E-B Center

September 30th Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

October 1st Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre

October 5th: Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

October 6th: New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

October 7th: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

October 8th: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

October 12th: Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

October 14th: Reading, PA - Santander Arena

October 15th: Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

October 19th: Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October 21st: Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

October 22nd: Atlanta, GA - StateFarm Arena

October 26th New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

October 28th Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

October 29th Fort Myers, FL - Hertz Arena

November 3rd Orlando, FL - Amway Center

November 4th Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

