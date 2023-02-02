Maluma and Marc Anthony surprise fans with new track ‘La Fórmula’

Global superstars Maluma and Marc Anthony have teamed up to release “La Fórmula” alongside a music video. “La Fórmula” is an exquisite salsa with extraordinary vocals, bittersweet lyrics, and an irresistible rhythm.

The track is Maluma’s first of 2023 and will be part of his highly anticipated album set to be released later this year. The upcoming project also starts a new era for the Latin icon in which he transitions from “Papi Juancho” to “Don Juan.”

The song was written by Juan Luis Londoño Arias (Maluma), Marco Antonio Muñiz (Marc Anthony), Édgar Barrera, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez, Bryan Snaider Lezcano, Justin Quiles, René David Cano, and Sergio George.

The song succeeds Marc’s and the Colombian’s smash hit “Felices los 4.” The official video for “La Fórmula” was shot at The Hit Factory recording studio in Miami and produced by Royalty Films.

It captures what happened in the studio while recording the song: the artists, producers, songwriters, and musicians involved and their excellent rapport as they worked together. The video premised on MTV Live, MTVU, MTV Biggest Pop, and on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

