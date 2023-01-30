Maluma celebrates his 29th birthday alongside David Beckham, Marc Anthony, and Nadia Ferreira

On January 28, Maluma welcomed his 29th birthday, surrounded by his closest friends. The Colombian artist blew his celebratory candles alongside Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, David Grutman, David and Victoria Beckham, his girlfriend, Susana Gómez, and more.

His friends sang “Happy Birthday” and enjoyed delicious food. Maluma tried to keep the celebration intimate and only host a dinner party as over the weekend his good friend, Salsa singer Marc Anthony tied the know in an exclusive ceremony in which only HOLA! USA had access.

Although Maluma hasn’t shared anything regarding his birthday, Victoria Beckham and more celebs wished him well.

His beloved aunt, Yudy Arias, also took to social media to share a heartwarming post and show her custom-made hoodie that features them both.