Queen Rania celebrates husband and youngest son’s birthdays

January 30 is a special day for the Jordanian royal family! Queen Rania of Jordan celebrated her husband King Abdullah II’s birthday on Monday with a tribute on Instagram.

The mom of four shared a sweet photo of her placing a hand on her husband’s back. “There is no greater blessing than walking through life by your side,” she wrote alongside the image. “Grateful for you every day ♥️.”

The King, who married Rania in 1993, turned 61 on Jan. 30. The couple’s youngest child, Prince Hashem and the King share the same birthday. Rania also marked her son’s 18th birthday on Monday with a post on Instagram.

“Happy birthday! May God bless you with a lifetime of the same joy that you bring me and everyone around you,” the Queen captioned a portrait of Hashem.

In addition to their 18-year-old son, the King and Queen are also parents to Crown Prince Hussein, 28, Princess Iman, 26, and Princess Salma, 22. The royal couple’s eldest child, Hussein, is set to marry his fiancée Rajwa Al Saif in June. Rania hinted last year that her daughter Iman will also marry her fiancé Jameel Thermiotis in 2023.